New battery storage project coming to Tilbury

The Ontario government unveiled a new battery storage project in Tilbury that aims to provide reliable and affordable clean energy to families and businesses.

The Tilbury Battery Storage Project will store 80 megawatts of power equivalent to powering 80,000 thousand homes once it is built. Walpole Island First Nation has partnered with Boralex to advance the project.

Construction will begin later this year and support over 150 local jobs.

“Battery storage is a critical component to support the responsible expansion of Ontario’s clean and reliable grid that will provide affordable energy to Ontario families and businesses,” said Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce.

This project was awarded in 2023 as part of the government’s first procurement for new clean energy storage resources and is estimated to be completed in late 2025.

“Our government is working hard to ensure communities have reliable, affordable, clean power to support families and our critical farming, food processing and manufacturing sectors here in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.” said Trevor Jones, the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “This important investment by Boralex and the Walpole Island First Nation will improve reliability and strengthen our supply chains, particularly during peak demand periods like our harvest season.”

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has indicated that the province will need at least 60 per cent more energy in the next 25 years.

To support the demand for more power, battery storage facilities will enable generated clean power to be stored and deployed when needed.