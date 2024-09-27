WINDSOR
Windsor

    More than $100,000 donated to Brentwood Recovery Home on 60th anniversary

    Rendering of what the garden will look like once completed. (Source: Brentwood Recovery Home) Rendering of what the garden will look like once completed. (Source: Brentwood Recovery Home)
    Over $100,000 has been donated to Brentwood Recovery Home on its 60th anniversary from St. Clair College and Windsor Rona+ stores.

    The money will be used to open a therapeutic horticultural landscape for people dealing with addiction.

    According to the home, a partnership began with St. Clair College more than one year ago as students from the Landscape Design and Horticulture program created designs promoting peace, tranquility and healing.

    The concepts were then looked at by Brentwood clients, alumni and staff. They took the best elements from each design, compiling it into a final concept.

    A partnership was also formed with Windsor Rona+ stores as it committed to building greenhouses and raised garden beds for the home. The greenhouses and gardens were finished earlier this month.

    “Brentwood has been helping people find recovery for six decades,” said Elizabeth Dulmage, executive director of Brentwood.

    “This was achieved in part through the generous support of our clients, staff and alumni, both past and present. Brentwood could not have achieved 60 years of impact in the community without the support of our donors, community partners and all levels of government.”

    Dulmage continued, expressing her gratitude for the collaboration with St. Clair College and Rona+, making the project possible.

    The full Therapeutic Landscape project is expected to be finished by summer of 2025.

