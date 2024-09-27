Essex fire reminds of the importance of working fire alarms amid Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week is quickly approaching, beginning Oct. 6 until Oct. 12.
This year’s theme is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”
Essex Fire and Rescue Services is urging community members to ensure their fire alarms are in good, working order.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoke alarms reduce fatalities in a home fire by 54 per cent. However, it said three of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that don’t work.
“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”
Essex fire has released the following tips:
Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, such as a hallway, and on each level of the home, including the basement.
Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.
Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Northern Ont. group fined $8,500 for moose hunt violations
Four hunters from Ear Falls west of Thunder Bay, Ont., have been fined for an illegal moose hunt in October 2022 and two of them lost their hunting licence for multiple years.
Russian strikes on a medical centre kill 9 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy
Two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical centre in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Saturday killed at least nine people, officials said.
'This was her life': Owner of Sask. restaurant destroyed in fire plans to restart
In the aftermath of a fire that destroyed Snow White Family Restaurant in Biggar Saskatchewan, a GoFundMe has been created to help the owner start over.
China, at UN, warns against 'expansion of the battlefield' in the Ukraine war
Three days before his communist government turns 75, China's foreign minister warned fellow leaders Saturday against an 'expansion of the battlefield' in Russia's war with Ukraine and said the Beijing government remains committed to shuttle diplomacy and efforts to push the conflict toward its end.
