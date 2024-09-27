Essex fire reminds of the importance of working fire alarms amid Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is quickly approaching, beginning Oct. 6 until Oct. 12.

This year’s theme is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”

Essex Fire and Rescue Services is urging community members to ensure their fire alarms are in good, working order.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoke alarms reduce fatalities in a home fire by 54 per cent. However, it said three of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that don’t work.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

Essex fire has released the following tips:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, such as a hallway, and on each level of the home, including the basement.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.