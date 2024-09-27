‘Honour their pain and stand beside them’: Windsor-Essex prepares to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Several events and ceremonies are taking place across Windsor and Essex County this weekend to honour the fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, Sept. 30.

The “Every Child Matters” flag will fly outside Windsor City Hall from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 and City Hall will be illuminated orange in the evenings from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

"We want to do our part to recognize the day, recognize history," said Windsor's senior executive director of corporate services, Dana Paladino. "It occurred and so rather than pretend it didn't happen or run away from it, we really just have to acknowledge it. It's a reminder of where we came from and how far we have to go."

City staff were encouraged to wear orange on Friday to acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential schools and to honour the victims, their families and intergenerational survivors.

"It's a reality and very true for many people that had to live through it,” she said. “So, it's a way to show our support and to know that we are aware and raise awareness to those who maybe aren't aware of what's happened."

Transit Windsor will begin tying orange ribbons to bus mirrors over the weekend so that all buses will have orange ribbons for Sept. 30. It will also program head signs on buses with #EveryChildMatters from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30.

The city will also distribute orange ribbons for operators to wear and share audio messages on buses recognizing the day and the significance of the ribbons.

"Wear orange or wear the pin to remember the atrocities in the residential schools,” said Paladino. “It aligns with the calls to action, particularly Call to Action Number 80 about truth and reconciliation and honoring the history and the legacy of what happened in those residential schools."

Meantime, an Orange Shirt Day walk hosted by Caldwell First Nation is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Caldwell First Nation Community Hall to honour those who were forced to attend residential schools.

Caldwell First Nation Chief, Nikki Van Oirschot, told CTV News that Sept. 30 is a day for all Canadians to reflect, regardless of their background.

"To really look at what's happened in our history, our collective history, and take some time to really think about what happened and why it's sensitive for people and why people want to commemorate this day."

"Recognizing that we have not always had a great situation here in this country,” she continued. “Children were not always treated well, and First Nations people and our children were not treated very well. We know that many of the people who are alive today are not part of that legacy, but we have to recognize that it happened. We can't turn a blind eye to what impacts that's had on our country and our people and just honour it, honour people's feelings, honour their pain and stand beside them as they go through that."

On Friday, Sept. 27 until Sept. 30, Town Hall will be raising an Every Child Matters flag in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day. Town Hall will also be illuminated orange to honour the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Tecumseh and Kingsville are also hosting an Orange Shirt Memorial Walk. Tecumseh will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Park. Kingsville’s will take place at noon on Monday, beginning at the Kingsville Recreation Complex on Baseball Diamond 5.

Tecumseh’s Community and Recreation Services department will be closed, as well as Tecumseh offices will be closed on Monday.

Payments may be dropped off at Town Hall using the secure drop box located beside the main entrance door. Please ensure information on the envelope is clearly outlined (e.g. name, address, tax roll number, application and/or other identifying details to assist staff). As an alternative, the town’s website offers online services and payments.

Tecumseh Transit is still running on Monday, Sept. 30. Information on the town’s transit service is also available on its website.

In Amherstburg, you can gather by the gazebo in King’s Navy Yard Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to join municipal officials and the Ska:na Family Learning Centre to learn more about Indigenous culture, and watch demonstrations of dancing, drumming and storytelling.