CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.

The CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, one of the lead agencies tasked with managing finances for Windsor's proposed HART hub, has said that the new model focuses on streamlining referrals between existing services rather than creating new ones.

Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) data shows food insecurity is surging in the region, with 24.1 per cent of households unable to afford adequate food.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC) is opening a new restaurant with a big purpose — fostering connection.

The City of Windsor has installed decorative lighting along Ouellette Avenue to “strengthen the core”.

Dozens of displaced tenants of a municipal housing complex in Chatham are still in need of a temporary housing solution, after their homes went up in flames last month.

Leela Thomas has been elected Chief of Walpole Island First Nation, leading a wave of change after weeks of protest and frustration aimed at the previous Band Council.

As Windsor’s ward meetings roll on, residents on the east end say they’re tired of hearing about crime concerns downtown, pointing out they have problems too.

Lasalle's mayor is defending an exhibit that will end up costing the municipality $140,000.

Amherstburg town council has given the go-ahead for restoration proposals for the Belle Vue National Historic Site.