

CTV Windsor





Local politicians are reaching out to the provincial and federal governments to "step in" and hold Nemak to account for forcing its workers to the picket line.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse has written a letter to federal officials about their lack of involvement.

Unifor started the protest on Sept. 2 in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020, putting 270 employees out of work, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

A Windsor judge has since ordered Unifor workers to remove the barricades at the Nemak plant.

But that hasn't happened.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant builds engine blocks for General Motors.

Nemak says it "will continue taking all the necessary legal steps to re-start production and maintains its call to employees for constructive, beneficial dialogue to jointly reach the most favorable transition plan for employees."

Nemak received $3 million from the federal government and another $1.5 million grant from the government of Ontario in 2015.

MPPs Lisa Gretzky, Percy Hatfield and Taras Natyshak have also asked Premier Doug Ford to show support for Nemak workers.