'The world will be watching': Windsor, Ont. to host World Aquatics Diving World Cup

The City of Windsor, Ont. will host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup, expected to bring in more than $1.5 million in direct spending to the local economy.

Top divers from more than 15 countries will compete, including those from China, Great Britain, Japan, Australia and the U.S.

“It helps raise our profile,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “The world will be watching.”

The City of Montreal was originally slated to host but according to Diving Plongeon Canada, their facility will not be ready in time. The City of Windsor and its Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) stepped up.

“It's hard not to come back,” said Jeff Feeney, senior director of Diving Plongeon Canada.

“Hoteliers who work with the caterers, the service providers, they get it. They get hosting events. They get wanting to put it on a good show.”

“Diving Plongeon Canada has hosted many events here in the past. They know what we're capable of doing,” said Drew Dilkens, Windsor’s mayor.

“They have trust in our team. They have trust in our facility.”

Mayor Drew Dilkens makes the announcement at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 27, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

The WIATC was scheduled to host the Canada Cup of Diving in 2025 and 2026.

“Instead of the Canada Cup 2025, they’re substituting the World Cup,” added Dilkens.

“Canada Cup will still continue in 2026, unless we’re fortunate enough to get the World Cup again.”

The competition will take place from April 10 to 13, 2025.