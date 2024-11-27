Windsor calling for snow angel volunteers

The City of Windsor is looking for volunteers to become a “snow angel” this winter.

Snow angels are volunteers in the city who help shovel the steps and walkways for residents who can’t do so themselves.

Clearing snow for the vulnerable population helps those with limited mobility and also helps emergency services respond quicker to the home if necessary.

Volunteers must be at least 15 years old. The city said this program is a great way for high schoolers to complete their 40-hour community service requirement for graduation.

Those who partake will be given a shovel by the city if needed.

All volunteers will be entered to win an iPad or one of two $50 recreation gift cards. The gift cards can be used on programs at local community centres, facility rentals and swimming or the Adventure Bay Family Water Park.

If you would like to register, you can do so by calling 311 or emailing 311@citywindsor.ca.

More information on the program can be found here.