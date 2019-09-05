A Windsor judge has ordered Unifor workers to remove the barricades at the Windsor Nemak plant.

Lawyers say Windsor police have advised they will only intervene if there is a court order.

Unifor started the protest on Sept. 2 in response to losing the 270 jobs in June 2022, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

The union wants the company to honour the current collective agreement which doesn't expire until 2022.

David Sundin a lawyer for Nemak says it’s a blatant act of defiance and disregard for the rule of law.

They used various media reports showing union leaders saying they will not follow the order by the OLRB to go back to work for this unlawful strike.

Justice Terry patterson agreed with them saying he’s satisfied an interim injunction be ordered against Unifor.

That means they must remove the three barricades and go back to work effective immediately.

Windsor police have previously told Nemak they won’t be of any assistance until this court order is given to the union.

Sundin argued this was the only way to get the union to stop their barricades of the engine block factory.

Next Tuesday they will argue contempt against all the responses, which the judge says are very serious allegations of contempt of a court order.