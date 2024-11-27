City seeks feedback on future housing development on Pelissier Street

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on a future redevelopment on Pelissier Street.

Housing is being proposed on Municipal Parking Lot 15, between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West.

City officials say they value public input and they have created a survey to gain insights into public needs and preferences as they shape the redevelopment of this site.

“Community input is key, and I encourage residents to participate in the survey to share insights and help shape this project. This redevelopment not only helps to address our housing needs but also aligns with our vision for a sustainable, vibrant, and community-focused downtown,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

In March 2024, city council identified the Pelissier Street Parking Lot as a priority site for a future housing development under the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor initiative.

On Nov. 5, 2024, the city issued Expression of Interest (EOI) 106-24, inviting developers to submit proposals that align with the city’s vision for sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused housing.

City officials say the redevelopment of the Pelissier Street Parking Lot is viewed as an essential part of assisting with Windsor’s growing housing needs amid significant economic expansion and population growth.

“Our work to Strengthen the Core involves listening to the people who live, work, and invest in downtown Windsor, which is why the community survey is such an important part of the redevelopment of the Pelissier Street Parking Lot. We want to ensure that this project reflects the needs and aspirations of our downtown residents and businesses while adding more diverse and accessible housing options,” says Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Area residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their insights and preferences through the online survey, available at Housing Development – Pelissier Street Parking Lot: EOI 106-24 | Let's Talk Windsor project page from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

The city says all responses will remain anonymous and will be compiled into a report shared with developers to guide their proposal designs. For assistance with the survey or to learn more about the project, please contact 311.