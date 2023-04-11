NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes Windsor stop

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday discussing dental care for children under 18, seniors and people living with a disability.

In the morning, Singh met with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor West MP Brian Masse.

They discussed the Ojibway National Park and disaster relief mitigation, along with discussion about battery plant economic development being so close to the American border.

The next stop was a tour of the campus dental program at St. Clair College.

In the afternoon, Singh will speak to media about delivering dental care for families in Windsor-Essex. Following his media availability, Singh will visit the picket line at Windsor Salt.

With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell.