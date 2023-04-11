'A game changer': Here's how many local children now have access to dental care

MP Irek Kusmierczyk said Tuesday 1,020 children in his riding of Windsor-Tecumseh have already accessed care through the Canada Dental Benefit (CBD).

Launched in the fall of 2022, the CDB offers between $260-$650 for each child under the age of 12.

Their household income must be less than $90,000 per year.

“This is a game changer for families and children in Windsor Essex,” said Kusmierczyk. “Canada-wide the dental benefit has helped over 250,000 kids get dental care.”

And now, the Liberal governments’ 2023 budget calls for expansion of the program to include senior citizens, people with disabilities and youth under age 18.

“We anticipate the new Canada dental care plan will extend dental care to 9 million Canadians when it is fully operational by 2025, providing dental care to all families with incomes under $90,000,” said Kusmierczyk.

“This would not have happened but for New Democrats,” said federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh Tuesday while in Windsor. “We've fought hard and forced this government in this budget to save people money and to help them with their health.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh with Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse and MPP Lisa Gretzky at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Singh made numerous stops during his visit, including touring the dental program at St. Clair College’s Main Campus.

“We are expanding dental care for the first time in our history as a nation to include seniors, people living with disabilities and children 18 (years old) and under. This is a historic expansion and it's going to save families on average $1,200 a year,” said Singh.

He told reporters the CDB will provide care to between “nine and 11 million Canadians.”

“So basically one in four Canadians (are) gonna get care that they didn't get before,” said Singh.

He also offered insight on how the NDP proposes the CDB be paid for.

“In our agreement, we forced the government to increase the contribution of big banks and big insurance companies to increase revenue so we forced them to do that,” said Singh. “We also think there's other sectors that are making record profits like the corporate CEOs of grocery stores and the oil and gas sector that are making more money than they've ever made before and are not contributing fairly.”

Expansion of the CDB requires the Liberal budget be approved in parliament.