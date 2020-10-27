WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP removed a number of drinking drivers from the roads this past weekend, charging seven drivers with “alcohol related criminal offences.”

Police say between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday officers responded to seven calls for service, three of which involved minor collisions, resulted in the seven charges.

“The OPP urge those drinking or using drugs to re-consider before getting behind the wheel and to choose alternative transportation, which will significantly increase the likelihood of a safe arrival at your destination while maintaining your driving privileges,” OPP said in a news release.

Each driver charges faces an automatic administrative licence suspension, a day in court, and the cost and loss of the involved vehicle due to towing and impound charges, along with the potential financial burden of legal fees and increased insurance rates, police say.

Police are asking those who see a suspected impaired driver on the roads to contact police immediate at 1-888-310-1122. In the event of in emergency, call 911.