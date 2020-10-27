WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a Leamington resident faces a $750 fine for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Members of the Leamington Detachment responded to a noise complainant at a residence on Queens Avenue on Sunday around 12:30a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they saw more than 50 people present in the residence. This was in violation of the total number of people allowed to gather together indoors, according to the Reopening Ontario Act.

A 35-year-old Leamington resident was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, charged with Failing to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2. Order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. Upon conviction, this offence carries a set fine of $750.