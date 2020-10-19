WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say an off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Lakeshore.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 22 and West Pike Creek on Sunday around 1 a.m.

The investigation revealed the driver had been consuming alcohol, say police. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A breath test was conducted by Windsor Police Service.

Steven Heredi, 40, of Lakeshore is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration, 80 milligrams or more.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

OPP say the accused is a member of the Lakeshore detachment and is currently in his twelfth year of service.

Heredi is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 4.