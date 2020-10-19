Advertisement
Off-duty Essex County OPP officer facing impaired driving charges
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say an off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Lakeshore.
Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 22 and West Pike Creek on Sunday around 1 a.m.
The investigation revealed the driver had been consuming alcohol, say police. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A breath test was conducted by Windsor Police Service.
Steven Heredi, 40, of Lakeshore is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration, 80 milligrams or more.
The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
OPP say the accused is a member of the Lakeshore detachment and is currently in his twelfth year of service.
Heredi is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 4.