A pair of fires kept Leamington firefighters busy Tuesday night.

The first fire broke out at an apartment building on McGaw Ave around 10 p.m.

Officials say a woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the fire likely to have been cause by cooking.

The damage estimate is set at $175,000.

Around the same time crews were called to the Walmart on Erie Street after a small fire broke out on the roof. The area had previously been worked on earlier in the day.

The damage was minimal at around $10,000 and the store will be open Wednesday.