Multiple fires keep Leamington fire crews busy
Walmart roof fire in Leamington. (Courtesy Leamington Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 8:14AM EST
A pair of fires kept Leamington firefighters busy Tuesday night.
The first fire broke out at an apartment building on McGaw Ave around 10 p.m.
Officials say a woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the fire likely to have been cause by cooking.
The damage estimate is set at $175,000.
Around the same time crews were called to the Walmart on Erie Street after a small fire broke out on the roof. The area had previously been worked on earlier in the day.
The damage was minimal at around $10,000 and the store will be open Wednesday.