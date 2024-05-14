WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 41-year-old woman sought by police

    Jennifer Fraser. (Source: Windsor police) Jennifer Fraser. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

    Jennifer Fraser who was last seen on May 12, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

    She is 5’1”, with blue eyes, and long, brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings, and black sandals.

    If seen, contact Windsor police immediately.

