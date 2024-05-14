Missing 41-year-old woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 41-year-old woman.
Jennifer Fraser who was last seen on May 12, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tecumseh Road East.
She is 5’1”, with blue eyes, and long, brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings, and black sandals.
If seen, contact Windsor police immediately.
BREAKING Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Attack on prison van in France kills 2 officers, inmate escapes
Armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others in an attack on a convoy in Normandy on Tuesday and an inmate escaped, officials said.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence for 10 years under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
Guelph police make second arrest in baseball bat attack
A second Guelph man has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious assault in March that left the victim with two broken arms and a leg, Guelph police said Tuesday.
Contractor recounts frantic moments during fatal London, Ont. fire
One person is dead and a second is injured following a blaze in London’s northeast end. Nearly 30 firefighters on eight London Fire Department vehicles arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Lawyers for former Canada World Junior hockey players facing sex assault charges make brief court appearance, case back in court in June
The lawyers for five former Canadian World Juniors hockey players charged with sexual assault appeared via Zoom in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday morning.
St. Clair Township still hoping to be part of Honda’s EV plants
St. Clair Township is still hoping to be in the mix for a Honda electric vehicle battery facility. Reports indicate the Niagara Region has landed one of the Honda battery plants, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.
Thunderstorm rocked Simcoe County with toonie-sized hail, downpours
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
Lottery ticket gift turns into $100,000 win for health care worker
A health care worker from Midland received an unexpected birthday surprise when a lottery ticket she was gifted turned into a life-changing windfall.
Skilled trades expo returns to Simcoe County
The Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo returns to Simcoe County on Wednesday.
Ellen DeGeneres addresses the 'hurtful' end of her talk show in new stand-up set
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
North Bay police looking for third suspect in business break-in
With two suspects in custody, North Bay police are asking the public for help in identifying a third accused of breaking into a downtown business.
Elliot Lake man wins $100K in lottery
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Violent weekend in Sault Ste. Marie includes multiple shootings
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after multiple shootings in Sault Ste. Marie took place last weekend.
Police say Sault suspect slashed 45 tires, started garage fire
A 40-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with arson and mischief following several incidents beginning April 14.
1 killed, 3 injured including toddler, after Hwy. 417 crash in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
Part of Highway 40 to close overnight for work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Part of Highway 40 in the West Island is expected to be closed overnight as work continues on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
Alleged theft near UQAM pro-Palestinian camp; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating the alleged theft of construction materials near the pro-Palestinian encampment at UQAM.
These three Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of Canada's best
A trio of Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Trial of Winnipeg serial killer hears testimony from DNA expert
A forensics expert has testified DNA of a victim of an admitted serial killer was found on a jacket but was not enough to determine the woman's identity.
Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
Man's death in fight ruled homicide after autopsy
The death of a man in a central Edmonton fight is being investigated as a homicide. A 34-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder.
Wanted (desperately): Secondary scoring by Oilers forwards
Can a National Hockey League coach play his top forwards half the game? Of course. It happened in the most recent Edmonton Oilers game when bench boss Kris Knoblauch ran stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl 29:42 and 29:04, respectively, over the 60 minutes played in Sunday's regulation 4-3 playoff loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Calgary police chief says actions against pro-Palestinian protest were 'prudent'
Calgary's top cop is standing by the officers involved in clearing a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary last week.
Four Calgary eateries make Canada's 100 Best restaurants list for 2024
Several Calgary eateries are among those featured on a new list of Canada's 100 Best restaurants for 2024.
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
'Brought the community together': Moose Jaw rallying behind Warriors in championship bid
The city of Moose Jaw is rallying behind its Warriors as they search for their first Western Hockey League (WHL) championship in franchise history.
What to pack during an emergency
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
Wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., continues to rapidly grow
A wildfire in the community of Fort Nelson has significantly expanded as residents in British Columbia's northeast receive more mandatory evacuation orders.
-
-
Canada's best new restaurant is in Victoria, 20 B.C. restaurants make top 100 list
A B.C. establishment secured the No. 1 spot on Canada's Best New Restaurant list and a total of 20 made the country's top 100 for 2024.
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
TLC cancels Moncton concert after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill
TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.