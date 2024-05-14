Chatham-Kent Council approves expansion of 'Birds Eye View' police surveillance program

Chatham-Kent council approved the expansion of several closed-circuit televisions systems across the municipality Monday evening.

It was initially recommended by the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) that 35 cameras be installed in identified core locations in downtown Chatham, Wallaceburg, Blenheim, Ridgetown and Tilbury, at a cost of $772,920.

However, Council moved forward 13-2 approving additional cameras be deployed in Dresden, Thamesville and Wheatley, at a cost of $989,315.

“They are truly invaluable for us from an investigative perspective,” said Chatham-Kent police Chief, Gary Conn on Monday, ahead of the Phase 2 approval.

Conn told council Phase 3 looks to expand into Mitchell’s Bay, Erieau and Shrewsbury.

Conn told CTV News, “Technology is continually expanding and it's a matter of keeping up with the technological enhancements.”

“Within the AI capabilities, there are options for proactive alerts so we can set up the parameters for situations, for example, break and enters, crowd gatherings, anyone brandishing a firearm,”

Conn noted CCTV had previously assisted in helping officers investigate crime at the downtown Chatham cenotaph along with a recent swarming incident in Tecumseh Park involving six youths being arrested and charged.

“These devices take into consideration a multitude of different variables in being able to assist us proactively with crime prevention and it also assists us in deterring and reducing crime throughout the municipality of Chatham-Kent while also aiding in the identification of criminal criminals.”

Conn continued, “I've often said that CCTV’s assist us immensely in what I like to refer to as the three I’s. And what I mean by that is number one, identification of suspects. Number two, identification of witnesses, and then finally, in providing instrumental evidence for court purposes.”

“But it also assists us actively to enhance both public and officer safety.”

“These devices are obviously much cheaper than adding additional staffing to our authorized strength,” Conn explained. “These devices do not replace police officers. They augment our capabilities and the services that we provide.”

He said, “When you consider the ability to respond quicker, potentially deter criminals who know they're being recorded and give our citizens and businesses a new level of safety. The costs pale in comparison to the benefits.”

“It's a great idea,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor, Darrin Canniff. “It increases security across the municipality. It saves the police a lot of time in investigating accidents. It used to take four or five hours, with a CCTV camera it takes five minutes to investigate.”

“Cameras are there 24/7. They can be called on anytime we need to see intersections, whether it's in Tilbury or Blenheim, Ridgetown, instantaneous you can go to there.”

He added, “Keep an eye out on things. Police officers, that's where they're going to respond to, so it just gives more eyes to the police.”