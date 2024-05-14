TLC show on May 16 cancelled at Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor has announced the TLC show scheduled for this week has been cancelled due to artist illness.

The group was supposed to perform on Thursday, May 16.

Here is the statement from TLC:

“We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming show date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including Tionne, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, Tionne has lost her voice. Following medical advice, she has been instructed not to perform this week. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon.”

For ticket refunds:

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from

Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

The Box Office will be open on Thursday, May 16 from Noon to 8 p.m. to process ticket refunds or purchase tickets for an upcoming show.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your method of payment.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.