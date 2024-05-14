Crossing guard changes to be considered in Tecumseh

Tecumseh Council approved recommendations directing administration to coordinate information sessions with the local schools affected by a possible change in approach to crossing guards.

The school crossing guard program recommendation is to provide broader coverage for safe pedestrian crossovers, according to the report.

Council received the report regarding the current School Crossing Guard Program relative to new pedestrian crossover and traffic control measures.

These measures include utilizing pedestrian crossover treatments with higher control levels at current crossing guard locations, which are outlined in the new policies.

Council directed the phasing out or further assessment of current Crossing Guard Program locations. Crossing Guards at the DM Eagle school will be discontinued after June, 2024 due to the closure of that school.

For other locations, further assessments will be undertaken over the next few years, with results reported to council prior to any decisions on the implementation of safety measures and the Crossing Guard Program.