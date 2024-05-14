WIFF celebrating 20 years with special events

The Windsor International Film Festival is recognizing its 20th anniversary with various events throughout the year.

This year’s film festival runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2024.

To kick off the celebrations, WIFF Under the Stars will be returning to Downtown Windsor for a weekend of free outdoor community screenings. Hosted at a green space outside of the Windsor Aquatic Centre and Art Windsor Essex (421 Riverside Dr. W), WIFF will be screening a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits and new Canadian titles. The event will run from June 7 to 9, 2024. WIFF Under the Stars 2024 is supported by the University of Windsor Graduate Student Society and the Odette-Kaye Family Foundation.

Also in June, WIFF will celebrate local filmmakers by presenting the WIFF Local Retrospective, a weekend event featuring local short and feature films from the past 20 years. The weekend will include films by Matt Gallagher, Kim Nelson, Gavin Michael Booth, and Nicholas Shields, among many others. Many of the screenings over the weekend will include post-film discussions and Q&As with the filmmakers. The event will run from June 21 to 23, 2024. The WIFF Local Retrospective is proudly supported by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

The Mark Boscariol 48-Hour FlickFest, an annual competition, will be recognized with a screening of winners from the past decade. Since its inception, filmmakers from the Windsor-Essex area and beyond have participated in the event and made creative short films.

The new feature film Sometimes I Think About Dying, directed by Rachel Lambert, will be screened on Saturday, June 22. The film stars local actor and comedian Dave Merheje, who will be returning to Windsor from Los Angeles to attend the screening.

See the full WIFF Local Retrospective programming here.

“As a film festival, we recognize the great accomplishment that is making it to 20 years. As a local organization, we are proud to continue presenting Windsor-Essex with excellent experiences through film,” said Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer for WIFF.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with our patrons at WIFF Under the Stars and the WIFF Local Retrospective event next month."

Visit windsorfilmfestival.com for programming, schedule details and tickets.