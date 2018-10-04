

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for his involvement in a gun and drug trafficking ring.

Franco Carmelo Marentette-Derose was given the sentence in superior court on Tuesday.

Marentette-Derose had earlier pleaded guilty to drug offences, but more recently plead guilty to firearm offences about mid-way through his trial.

It stemmed from a year-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation called Project Kirby, where 10 people were arrested for the importation and sale of illegal guns between Michigan and Ontario, starting in 2015.

All offences for a co-accused Donilo Frank Marentette, including conspiracy and trafficking - were withdrawn.

Through time already served, Marentette-Derose will serve about three more years behind bars.