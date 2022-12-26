Neighbour disputes, the so-called Freedom Convoy and bridge blockade, a concerning poster at a LaSalle high school, and how one man saved money in the midst of inflation contributed to the most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022.

By the numbers, these were the top article clicks over the past year at CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

Liz Agostinis says she never expected her daughter's dream of being gifted a camping trailer that she could use for travelling would turn into a nightmare.

Liz Agostinis shows photos of the issues with the gifted camper in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Thousands of transport truck drivers are convoying across the country Sunday to protest the current federal vaccine mandate for cross-border travel.

A convoy of thousands of transport truck drivers protesting the federal vaccine mandate for cross-border travel drove through Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

After nearly eight weeks in a dispute over the condition of an RV donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Tecumseh mother and daughter have received a replacement camper.

CampMart's VP of RV sales Patrick Taylor, far right, said after reading about the dispute in a CTV News story published June 9, his organization contacted the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Pictured in London, Ont. on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Jennifer Basa/CTV News London)

Every week, Wyse Jamali gets into his car and heads for the Ambassador Bridge. But after the 27-year-old from Windsor gets to Detroit, he's not looking for Coney dogs or a place to sit and watch a Tigers Game.

Wyse Jamali says he's been crossing the land border almost every week for 10 years to purchase fuel at cheaper prices in the U.S. compared to Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)

A Windsor couple is upset after having to remove five bird feeders from their front yard or face penalty.

Robert and Dawna Lajoie with their bird feeders in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lost a court battle, to protect the documents they used to approve the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A health-care worker holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, in this Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A LaSalle mom is expressing concern online over a “tasteless” poster in a classroom at her daughter’s school.

A poster at Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle, Ont. (Source:Tanya Hughes/Facebook)

An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.

Traffic is blocked for a fifth day on Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb.11, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin and Eric Tanner from Flair Airlines in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.

Lemmy is a pure bred Newfoundland. (Courtesy: Greg Marentette)