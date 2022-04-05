'We want to bring a long weekend culture to Canada': Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin and Eric Tanner from Flair Airlines in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin and Eric Tanner from Flair Airlines in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via remote feed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver