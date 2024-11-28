WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lions fans head over to Detroit

    Passengers lineup for the Transit Windsor tunnel bus to Detroit in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone) Passengers lineup for the Transit Windsor tunnel bus to Detroit in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)
    Many Windsorites are heading over to Detroit for the Lions game on American Thanksgiving.

    The Lions are facing the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.

    The Transit Windsor tunnel bus departed the Windsor bus terminal at 11 a.m. Thursday to deliver fans across the border to Ford Field.

    Other fans are driving across either the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Ambassador Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting a short delay at both ports of entry.

    The City of Detroit has posted a list of street closures due to the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and Lions game.

    Meanwhile in Windsor, many local sports bars are showing the game.

    John Max on Dougall Avenue already had a full reservation list before the game and will not be accepting walk-in's while the Lions are playing.

