Windsor-Essex County Humane Society seeking support this holiday season

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is hoping to get a boost this holiday season.

Shelter officials say the community response to their Giving Tuesday project has been great so far.

For Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, WECHS aims to outfit each of its 45 shelter runs with a brand-new Kuranda dog bed. The shelter says the wear and tear on their existing beds is evident.

“From anxious chewers to bigger pups tearing holes in the fabric, these beds have endured a lot. Sturdy new beds will provide a more comfortable environment for the dogs while they await their forever families,” said a news release from the humane society.

The shelter says thanks to the generosity of so many people, including a dedicated volunteer, who jump started the Giving Tuesday campaign through his own fundraiser, WECHS is now just a few hundred dollars away from reaching its $11,250 goal.

Any funds raised beyond this goal will go directly to supporting kennel improvements and the dog care program.

The Humane Society is also encouraging the community to continue support throughout the holidays to help ensure animals in need continue to receive life-saving care, food, and shelter.

Executive director Lynnette Bain says although there may be delays in processing mailed donations, these will be handled as soon as possible.

“Our mission to protect and care for animals in need is only possible because of the compassion and generosity of our community,” Bain says. “We’re incredibly grateful for your understanding and continued support during this holiday season. Together, we can ensure that no animal is left without care.”

Alternative Ways to Help

To ensure donations reach WECHS without delay during the Canada Post strike, the organization is encouraging the community to consider these options: