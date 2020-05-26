WINDSOR, ONT. -- With social gatherings curbed due to COVID-19, more Essex County events have decided to cancel or move celebrations online.

The Town of Amherstburg announced Tuesday it would be bringing its Canada Day celebrations online from starting Fri. June 26 until Wed. July 1.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our Nation’s history now more than ever. Our community is anxious to connect with each other and our visitors and until large gatherings are permissible, we are proud to offer this experience as a little piece of virtual Amherstburg - about our people, our town, our traditions,” Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said in a news release.

Facebook followers of Visit Amherstburg will be able to celebrate with performances from local artists, shared activities, prize opportunities, and more.

Ian Pearce, president of the Agricultural Society and Fair announced Monday the Comber Fair, scheduled for August would be cancelled this year.

The “difficult but necessary” decision to cancel was made in consultation with the municipality, public health department, and provincial recommendations with the safety of guests and volunteers in mind, a news release from Pearce states.

“The Comber Fair has been taking place annually since 1859 and has weathered challenging times before and will get through this time as well,” Pearce said. “Please be assured this is not the end of the Comber Fair.”

The Comber Fair plans to be held in 2021 on August 13, 14, and 15.

Amherstburg’s annual “Gone Car Crazy” car show scheduled for Sun. July 26 has also been cancelled for this year.