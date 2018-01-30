

CTV Windsor





A 41-year-old Chatham woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was seen traveling the wrong way on Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the report on Highway 401 near Harwich Road on Jan. 27 around 2 a.m. Police say the driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Christine Scaman, 41,of Chatham, was charged with the following driving while ability impaired, driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, possession of a schedule II substance - cannabis marijuana, driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor and driving a motor vehicle with no currently validated permit.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 16, to answer to the charge.