WINDSOR,ONT. -- Windsor Summer Fest has joined the list of cancelled events this year but will keep the celebration going virtually.

The Windsor Parade Corporation and World’s Finest Shows “regretfully” announced the cancellation of the summer festival at Festival Plaza this year due to COVID-19. The organization said it is working with Heritage Canada to create a new Canada Day event on July 1.

For the July 1 celebrations, a virtual presentation will be available showcasing local and regional talent along with memorable moments from previous years, a news release stated.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be taking a trip from the North Pole down to Windsor and Essex County on Canada Day to assist with the celebration that will encourage neighbourhoods to get engaged and be creative.

More information outlining how the community can participate will be announced in next few weeks.