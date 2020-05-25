WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle will be reopening some of its outdoor amenities Tuesday, following recent announcements from the province regarding COVID-19 measures.

The following will be open for individuals or groups of up to five people from the same household:

Courts will be open - this includes tennis, pickleball, basketball and sand volleyball

The skateboard park at the Vollmer Complex will be open

Fishing from municipal property is permitted

Pavilions and shelters will be opened with minimal picnic tables

The Town of LaSalle says for those using the courts, play should be individual and proper physical distancing should be in place at all times without the sharing of equipment.

“All organized sporting activities and training, even if they are not being played on a court or sports field, are not permitted under Ontario's Emergency Orders. Outdoor recreation facilities are not sanitized. Use at your own risk,” a news release from the town states.

In addition, the town will also be reopening green space in parks, but reminds people to continue to practice physical distancing and continue to follow guidelines from the Health Unit.

Summer program registration is postponed until further notic and a decision to offer any summer programs will be announced "in the near future."

All events, programs and rentals in June are cancelled.

Restrictions are still in place for the following: