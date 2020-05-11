WINDSOR, ONT. -- All town programs and events are cancelled in Tecumseh for June.

Town officials said Monday it’s as a result of the ongoing provincial order on events and gatherings.

“Today’s decision is a result of the ongoing provincial orders aimed at reducing exposure to COVID-19 in the community,” said Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “We continue to have to make decisions around public recreation and I am hopeful everyone understands and supports these decisions.”

Cancelled programs and events include:

Power Off and Playground Program

Tecumseh Leisure Pool Public Recreational Swims and Lessons

Lakewood Park’s Summer Concert Series

All Tecumseh park equipment and play structures remain closed, including baseball diamonds, disc golf, pickleball courts, soccer pitches, the skate park and tennis courts.

Public health officials remind residents to: stay home if you are sick; practice physical distancing while walking in parks and on trails; avoid touching surfaces and wash your hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.

“Tecumseh Recreation staff continue to follow provincial orders and are working on various scenarios to offer programming once restrictions are lifted and recreation areas are allowed to re-open,” said Paul Anthony, director of Parks and Recreation. “Until then, we encourage residents to use our Virtual Recreation Complex page of our website for links on how to stay active and in motion while at home.”

Since the situation is constantly changing with updated messages from the Canadian and Ontario governments as well as public health agencies, the town says residents can check for information on their website and users can register for regular updates using the online subscription service.