Missing 12-year-old girl safely located by Windsor police
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:49AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:10PM EDT
Evelina Nassr is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have safely located a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing last Thursday evening.
Police say officers found Evelina Nassr late Friday afternoon.
She had been reported missing after last being seen in the area of Conservation Drive and Hansen Crescent on Thursday.
Investigators said at the time they were concerned for her well-being and had reached out to the community for help locating her.