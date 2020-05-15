Missing 12-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 1:43PM EDT
Evelina Nassr is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Evelina Nassr was last seen in the area of Conservation Drive and Hansen Crescent on Thursday evening.
Investigators say they are concerned for her well-being.
She is described as a white girl, 5'2", 130 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a hoodie with "Friends" across the front, green pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.