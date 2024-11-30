Windsor Spitfires outshoot Guelph on the road, but can't secure a win

The Windsor Spitfires kicked off their weekend with a game in Guelph last night.

An uphill battle for the visitors, they outshot Guelph 43-27 but just couldn’t get it in the net, losing the game 6-2.

Vilmer Alriksson scored twice, Alex McLean, Thomas Budnick, Quinn Beauchesne and Carter Stevens also had goals for the Storm.

The lopsided loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Spitfires - who are back in action today, on the road in Owen Sound.

- with files from The Canadian Press