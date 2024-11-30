WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firearms offender arrested in Windsor after violating conditions of release

    Windsor Police
    Share

    Just a month after being released from jail on firearm related charges, a Windsor man has been arrested once more.

    On October 27, a 29-year-old man was released with conditions of electronic monitoring, and was forbidden from driving.

    After receiving information that he had violated the conditions of his release, an investigation revealed that he had in fact been breaching the conditions.

    On November 29, OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) located the man in the 700-block of Assumption Street, and placed him under arrest.

    He now faces charges of failure to comply with a release order, and driving under suspension. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News