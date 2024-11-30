Firearms offender arrested in Windsor after violating conditions of release

Just a month after being released from jail on firearm related charges, a Windsor man has been arrested once more.

On October 27, a 29-year-old man was released with conditions of electronic monitoring, and was forbidden from driving.

After receiving information that he had violated the conditions of his release, an investigation revealed that he had in fact been breaching the conditions.

On November 29, OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) located the man in the 700-block of Assumption Street, and placed him under arrest.

He now faces charges of failure to comply with a release order, and driving under suspension.