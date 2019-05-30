

CTV Windsor





If you have travelled the streets of Windsor-Essex, then you know there are some bad roads.

But three roads in particular have been voted as among the worst in Ontario.

The results of the CAA’s 16th Annual Worst Roads campaign has been released.

In the South West region, the five worst roads as voted by residents are;

• Plank Road, Sarnia

• Ypres Avenue, Windsor

• College Avenue, Windsor

• Vidal Street South, Sarnia

• Tecumseh Road East, Windsor

It’s the fifth year in a row that Tecumseh Road East has been voted as one of the worst roads in this region.

Raymond Chan, the government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario, says a number of people complained about potholes when voting on the list.

The CAA is using the list to call for more permanent and dedicated funding from the government for infrastructure improvements.

Eglington Avenue in Toronto was voted the Worst Road in all of Ontario.