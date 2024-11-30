Dancing With The Stars in Windsor raises $60K for Easter Seals

Local stars twirled, dipped and dazzled at Easter Seals Ontario's 2nd annual Dancing With The Stars event in Windsor on Friday evening, raising funds to support children and youth with physical disabilities.

Best Dancer awards were presented to Dance Barre's Gwen Attard and retired Sandwich Secondary School teacher Andromeda Dean.

The People's Choice Award - presented to the pairing that raises the most funds by the end of the event - was won by financial advisor Darryl Quimby and St. Clair College musical theatre graduate Jenna Fisch.

Other celebrity participants included author Kara Kootstra, hot yoga studio owner Nena Budahan, Windsor Honda sales associate Pree Maru, Windsor city councillor Renaldo Agostino and fitness coach Scott Tousignant.

Sharing their talents as dancing professionals were WinCity Salsa founder Amir Esufali, Caydance Cristofaro from Rivertown Dance Academy, Pure Academy's Crizcel Pretencio, HNM Dance manager Diana Fleming and SV School of Dance owner Shubhu Maru.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the turnout. We sold out every single table," said Dance Barre co-owner and DWESS volunteer Blake Angier.

"We're already starting to work on next year's event with a new cast of celebrities, some returning pros and I'm sure a lot of new ones too.

Angier added his goal is to see Dancing With The Easter Seals Stars become the "biggest charitable dance event in Windsor."

"If there are any local celebrities who looking for for a new dancing gig, we're going to be happy to have you," said Angier.

In total, the event raised around $60,000 for Easter Seals Ontario — which provides support to youth and young adults with physical disabilities by funding mobility and accessibility equipment and offering accessible summer camps.