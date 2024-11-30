Habitat Windsor-Essex marks milestone as it adapts to growing housing crisis

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is marking a major milestone for the number of homes it has built, repaired or restored over the past 30 years.

On Saturday, the non-profit handed keys to two families, allowing them to move into homes they’ve been helping build since the summer on Peter Street in Windsor’s west end.

These are the 124th and 125th homes the organization has worked on.

"That's 125 homes, either built from the ground up, repaired or restored. It's an amazing number," said Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex director of operations Pamela Breault.

Construction is set to begin on the 126th home on Brock Street next week.

Over the past three decades, the organization’s role in the community has shifted as the housing crisis in Windsor-Essex has worsened, Breault said.

In earlier years, Habitat for Humanity focused solely on its traditional home-building projects.

Now, the non-profit relies more heavily on partnerships with builders and developers to extend its reach.

"Habitat for Humanity will always have a huge focus on home ownership, but we need partners to be able to have units and affordable rentals available for people who need them," said Breault.

"The crisis is unparalleled. Right now, incomes have not risen with housing prices."

To address affordability, Breault said volunteers are making intentional design choices to lower costs for future homeowners, who are chosen through an application process.

"Our houses are built to a very high energy-efficiency standard. We want to make sure that our families are having very low maintenance homes and that their energy bills are going to come down," she said.

The application process is rigorous, with clear requirements for eligibility.

One of the homes on Peter Street that was built by Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex is seen on Nov. 30, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Families must demonstrate a critical need for housing, such as living in rental units that are overpriced, overcrowded, or in poor condition — and in some cases, all three.

Breault explained that many families spend between 75 and 95 per cent of their income on housing, far above the recommended 30 per cent.

Saturday’s house key presentation came less than a week after it was announced that Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex CEO Fiona Coughlin received the 2024 Ontario Premier's Award for Community Service.

"I do feel blessed to win but I don't think it's for me alone. I have a whole team behind me and this is a whole community that comes together," said Coughlin.

"We have never been afraid of taking on innovative housing solutions, so that's why we're being recognized on a provincial level."