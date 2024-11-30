WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bright Lights Windsor opens its 2024 display with a splash

    The opening of Bright Lights Windsor, November 30, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) The opening of Bright Lights Windsor, November 30, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The cold couldn't keep hundreds from attending Friday night's opening of Bright Lights Windsor.

    The annual tradition returns this year with several new features. Families and friends strolled through the illuminated park for the first time this season.

    Thousands of lights aim to spread holiday cheer across a variety of themed areas.

    Some of the new additions to the existing decorative displays include a chalet, a Northern Lights-themed area, and Henry, the 17-foot-tall moose.

    "This season is one of those times, especially the month of December, where everyone is nicer to one another, and there's just lots of love and joy in the community," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "The thing that brings us together is being Windsorites and being able to celebrate that—it's the season to do that."

    Bright Lights Windsor continues for a little more than a month, ending on January 7th. Admission to the park is free, allowing everyone to stroll through the lights and enjoy the holiday magic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

    While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

    Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance

    Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News