Bright Lights Windsor opens its 2024 display with a splash

The cold couldn't keep hundreds from attending Friday night's opening of Bright Lights Windsor.

The annual tradition returns this year with several new features. Families and friends strolled through the illuminated park for the first time this season.

Thousands of lights aim to spread holiday cheer across a variety of themed areas.

Some of the new additions to the existing decorative displays include a chalet, a Northern Lights-themed area, and Henry, the 17-foot-tall moose.

"This season is one of those times, especially the month of December, where everyone is nicer to one another, and there's just lots of love and joy in the community," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "The thing that brings us together is being Windsorites and being able to celebrate that—it's the season to do that."

Bright Lights Windsor continues for a little more than a month, ending on January 7th. Admission to the park is free, allowing everyone to stroll through the lights and enjoy the holiday magic.