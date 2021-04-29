WINDSOR,ONT. -- The COVID-19 assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus is staying open for another week.

A news release from WRH says the assessment centre will be open Monday through Friday May 3 to May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to “ensure the continued availability of same-day appointments.”

The hospital says testing volumes are currently below capacity, but is keeping both COVID-19 assessment centres open to make sure symptomatic patients in need of a COVID-19 test are able to get a same-day appointment as variants of concern continue to rise in the community.

“WRH has periodically adjusted the hours of our COVID-19 Assessment Centres since the start of the pandemic to reflect recent demand trends, the release says. “We will continue to monitor testing demand on and review the continued opening of the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre on a weekly basis.”

The Ouellette Campus COVID-19 assessment centre remains open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A test can be booked at either the Met Campus or Ouellette Campus COVID-19 assessment centres online.