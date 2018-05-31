

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they caught a robbery suspect with the help from police canine Rony.

Patrol officers attended the area of Caron Avenue and Park Street West for a male who was assaulted on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim who advised that he was stabbed and robbed.

Investigation revealed the victim was walking with a suspect who is known to him in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue.

The suspect suggested that they stop at the residence of a friend.

Once inside he noticed two unknown males.

The suspect turned on him and demanded money.

Police say the victim was assaulted by the suspect and one of the unknown males who was armed with a weapon. They took his property but he was able to break free and call police.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene.

Through investigation officers were able to identify the initial male suspect who brought the victim to the residence. The identity of the other suspect is still under investigation.

Officers located the male at a nearby residence and observed him jump out a window and run from the scene.

The Windsor Police Canine Unit arrived and the man was located with Rony’s help and was arrested without further incident.

Martin Toto, a 29-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

The outstanding suspect was described as: male, white, 5 foot 10, in his late 20's or early 30's, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and he was wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.