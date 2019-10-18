One of the bands in Windsor this weekend has been sharing their Irish music for 57 years with fans old and new.

Musician Paddy Moloney has travelled around the world with The Chieftains for more than five decades.

"The music is a great calling card. You don't have to be Irish to appreciate it,” says Moloney. “This is what we find."

At 81 years old, he admits the road trips get a little harder, but once they hit the stage the Irish music takes over and he recognizes the importance of sharing their traditions.

"It's tough enough now after 57 years. We've sort of cut back quite a bit,” he admits. “But this is one tour that I've wanted to do and I've been planning to do for three years."

The six-time Grammy award winners are stopping at Caesars Windsor Friday night on "The Irish Goodbye" Tour with Special Guests Glass Tiger, known for several 80's hits, including "Don’t Forget Me When I'm Gone."

"They're going to do an opener for 20 minutes or half an hour, but then they are going to join us in part of the program,” says Moloney.

A local choir also usually joins them on stage, this time it will be the Windsor Police Pipe Band.

Showtime is 8pm. Tickets are available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.