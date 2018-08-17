

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old city man for a string of crimes including convenience store robberies this past week.

Authorities released a picture of a suspect on Tuesday after three different variety stores were allegedly robbed Monday night.

A knife was seen in the first two robberies and scissors were used in the third incident.

Windsor police say a man with a similar description to the suspect tried to force his way into a restaurant in the 1700 block of Huron Church early Thursday morning.

It was followed by two more convenience store robberies where an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Authorities identified the suspect and made an arrest Thursday afternoon.

Rofail Toto is charged with six counts of robbery and one count of mischief.