Man charged with murder, Fentanyl sniffing dogs at border, have patience when flying from Detroit, and record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes: Top Windsor stories this week
Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive West and Ferry Street for a report of collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, police located the pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver had left the scene prior to police arrival, but was located and arrested at a Windsor hospital.
Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests
Detector dogs who work at Canada's border agency could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms, suggests an internal evaluation that found room to boost enforcement measures. A border services officer watches his dog sniff through shipping boxes at a Canada Border Services Agency warehouse, Tuesday, April 21, 2009 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)Detector dogs who work at Canada's border agency could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms, suggests an internal evaluation that found room to boost enforcement measures.
The Canada Border Services Agency has dozens of canines trained to detect smuggled currency, drugs, guns, and food, plant and animal products.
A recently published evaluation by the agency says the detector dog service has helped reduce threats by effectively intercepting such regulated and prohibited goods at the border through "efficient and non-intrusive examinations that save time."
The border agency program employs Labrador retrievers, beagles and other breeds, with dogs typically 11 to 16 months old when training begins at a centre in Rigaud, Que.
Flying out of Detroit? Here's why you will need to pack your patience
Detroit Metro Airport. (Courtesy DTW / Facebook)
If you’re planning on flying out of Detroit, you will need to give yourself more travel time as a multi-year construction project on the airport’s roadway tunnels is slated to get underway next week.
According to a news release, customers heading to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) will need to allow extra drive time due to upcoming construction.
Later this month, the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) will begin the first of a multi-project construction program in order to rehabilitate roadway tunnels on Dingell Drive.
The projects will therefore impact the flow of traffic on Dingell Drive from approximately the Evans Terminal to the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps near the McNamara Terminal.
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
GLIER reports record-low ice coverage across the Great Lakes with 0.3 per cent coverage across the basin; Lake Erie reporting 0 per cent ice coverage as of Jan. 3, 2024. (Source: Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research)The Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) based in Windsor has reported the lowest levels of ice coverage on the Great Lakes recorded in the last 50 years.
As of Wednesday, there is less than 0.4 per cent of ice coverage across all five of the Great Lakes and 0 per cent ice coverage on Lake Erie, according to GLIER.
“It’s strange,” said Mike McKay, the director of GLIER. “[The ice coverage is] well below the historical average of about 10 per cent at this point of winter.”
The mild winter Windsor-Essex and much of Ontario has experienced thus far in the season, hasn’t allowed for ice to form and McKay blames climate warming for the change, and he adds the phenomenon is becoming more familiar.
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
'More sweet than sour': New survey shows Canadians are optimistic entering 2024
After emerging out of a year of international conflict, wildfires, and inflation, Canadians are welcoming 2024 with optimism, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute
U.S. officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Crews searching for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.
A search is underway for a missing helicopter in the B.C. Interior.
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max after a plane suffers a gaping hole in its side
Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.
11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing
Ahmir Jolliff dashed out of his home in Perry Thursday morning, eager to see his friends on the first day back to school after winter break.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
