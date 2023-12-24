WINDSOR
Windsor

    • American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police

    Windsor Police

    An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive West and Ferry Street for a report of collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

    Upon arrival, police located the pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver had left the scene prior to police arrival.

    Over the course of the investigation, police determined that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had “deliberately hit the victim with his vehicle following a verbal altercation.”

    Police said the man and woman were involved in a relationship, and that earlier in the day, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and held her against her will.

    Officers later located and arrested the suspect at a Windsor hospital.

    As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man of Philadelphia, Penn. has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Attempted murder
    • Assault
    • Assault by choking
    • Forcible confinement
    • Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

    Victim Services Windsor Essex County can also be reached at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Service Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879. 

