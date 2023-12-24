American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police

An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive West and Ferry Street for a report of collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police located the pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver had left the scene prior to police arrival.

Over the course of the investigation, police determined that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had “deliberately hit the victim with his vehicle following a verbal altercation.”

Police said the man and woman were involved in a relationship, and that earlier in the day, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and held her against her will.

Officers later located and arrested the suspect at a Windsor hospital.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man of Philadelphia, Penn. has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Attempted murder

Assault

Assault by choking

Forcible confinement

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

Victim Services Windsor Essex County can also be reached at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Service Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.