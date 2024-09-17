London driver charged after crash into house sends four people to hospital

WINDSOR
    The aftermath of a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house in Lakeshore, Ont., on Monday. Aug. 12, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The aftermath of a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house in Lakeshore, Ont., on Monday. Aug. 12, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.

    On Aug. 12 at 1:02 a.m., Essex County OPP, Lakeshore Fire Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on Highway 77 at County Road 8.

    Police say the vehicle had struck a residence.

    As a result of the collision, four occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including a 7-year-old child. No one in the residence sustained any injuries.

    On Friday Sept. 13, a 35-year-old London resident was arrested in Peel Region and charged with the following offences.

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration
    • Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm
    • Driving while under suspension

    The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

