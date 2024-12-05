'It’s a big milestone': New CK children’s treatment centre expanding
The new Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre is taking a big next step in its expansion process.
The foundation is down, and steel is coming Monday to raise the new home of the treatment centre off the ground.
"It's a big milestone on our schedule," said Executive Director Donna Litwin-Makey.
"The steel is really a meaningful step, becomes really real for our community and for our centre and kids."
The treatment centre moved into its current home in the early 1980's. Washrooms have been turned into office space and a new place is desperately needed.
"This centre here was built for just a few hundred kids, and we see all together over 5,000 now," Litwin-Makey said.
The $59 million 58,000 sq. ft. building will double the size of the current facility. It'll be fully accessible and have therapy rooms, a gym, teen life-skill lounge, a bigger pool and more.
"We have group space and parent space or a really big functional multi-purpose gym for a lot of programs that we have never been able to do here," Litwin-Makey told CTV News.
Current programs, like audiology and music therapy, will be enhanced in the new building.
"It'll be a great place where we'll just be able to have instruments out and easy access, rather than having to store them in many different other areas of the building," said music therapist Heather Sarson.
Mike Genge, president of the Children's Treatment Centre Foundation, said the six-acre property allows for future growth and is close to a trio of schools on McNaughton Avenue, near Bear Line Road.
"We bought the property and then like two years later, I had a developer come to me and say, ‘we'll triple the price of that property if you sell to us’, so we knew we had the right property," he said.
One in five kids in Chatham-Kent use the treatment centre and Genge said another 1,000 kids are on a waiting list.
"And that sucks," Genge said.
"So, getting this new facility expanded, doing what we're doing, having the government support as well as the community support means a lot for our kids and that's why we do all of this."
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2026.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
LIVE UPDATES Water bottle, protein bar wrapper may help identify shooter in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Life expectancy in Canada: Up last year, still down compared to pre-pandemic
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items of grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Saskatoon dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
London
-
Snowfall projected to taper off overnight, with difficult driving conditions persisting
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Police close local highways due to weather
Snow squalls and strong winds made for treacherous conditions, closing portions of the 401 and 402 on Thursday.
-
Fire displaces ten people, injures two
A fire that broke out at a home on Hale Street resulted in two people being assessed by paramedics, and ten people being displaced.
Barrie
-
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Cottage country digging out after massive snowfall but challenges persist
It’s been nearly a week of heavy lifting in Muskoka as residents and crews tackle the aftermath of a massive snowstorm that dumped more than 140 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
More charges in investigation of North Bay man's murder
The Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police has made another arrest about the recent murder of a man from North Bay.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Sprung structures could be converted to community centres after asylum seeker use
A City of Ottawa official says the proposed Sprung structures that the city wants to use to house asylum seekers could be converted to other public uses once they are no longer needed as newcomer welcoming centres.
-
Ottawa customers turning to couriers to get holiday packages shipped as Canada Post strike continues
The ongoing postal workers strike has some people turning to other delivery companies to get their holiday packages sent to loved ones in time for Christmas.
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
Toronto
-
2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects
York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.
-
Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton
Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
Former Montreal health worker sentenced to 2 years in prison for forging COVID-19 vaccine documents
A former Montreal health-care worker has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccination documents in 2021.
-
Rising food costs expected to add $800 to Canadian families’ grocery bills in 2025
A new report warns that food inflation could increase Canadian families’ annual grocery bills by around $800 next year, taking a bigger toll on Quebecers’ budgets.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bill would toughen penalties for some impaired-driving offences
The Manitoba government is looking to bring in tougher penalties on people who are convicted of impaired driving offences that cause injury or death.
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
‘I do it for the community’: Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main for Christmas donations
A Winnipeg veteran wants to bring back some holiday spirit to his community. To get it done, he is camping out at Higgins and Main for 10 days.
Edmonton
-
'A bit of a middle ground': Edmonton city council approves 6.1 per cent property tax increase for 2025
After four days of deliberations, and some contention ahead of the final vote, Edmonton city council passed a 6.1-per-cent increase for 2025.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Heat, water issues close Canada Place, delay passport pickups for Edmontonians
Canada Place in downtown Edmonton was closed to tenants and the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well.
Calgary
-
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
Here's how much Calgary housing prices are expected to increase by the end of 2025
Calgary’s real estate prices are expected to continue to increase next year, according to a recent market forecast.
Regina
-
Affordability, carbon tax bills pass as Sask. legislature continues short sitting
The Saskatchewan Party's election promises of action on affordability and continued carbon tax exemptions have been fulfilled as the short sitting of the legislature carries on.
-
Executive committee moves forward with motion to apply for federal funding to address homeless encampments
Regina's Executive Committee unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to apply for federal funding related to addressing homeless encampments.
-
Melville's first youth council sparks change in the city
The City of Melville's first youth council are on the right track for embarking change in their home community.
Vancouver
-
Hiking apps prompt warnings after separate rescues from B.C. backcountry
The search and rescue organization for Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains is warning people to do their research after international visitors became stranded in two separate incidents while relying on hiking apps to plan their routes.
-
Cyclist dead after East Vancouver crash
Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment
Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.
Vancouver Island
-
Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment
Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.
-
B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
Hiking apps prompt warnings after separate rescues from B.C. backcountry
The search and rescue organization for Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains is warning people to do their research after international visitors became stranded in two separate incidents while relying on hiking apps to plan their routes.
Atlantic
-
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
-
Police investigating after second homeless Nova Scotia man dies in as many weeks
Police in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are investigating the second sudden death of a homeless person within the past two weeks, prompting a local social advocate to sound the alarm about worsening weather.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.