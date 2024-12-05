Clear Medical Imaging remains on strike, forced vote rejected

Clear Medical Imaging workers are still on strike after 96 per cent voted against the most recent offer from the company.

“This vote sends a strong message that our members will not be divided or intimidated,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

“The employer’s decision to pit workers against each other instead of addressing their legitimate concerns has only reinforced their solidarity.”

The strike began on Oct. 25 as it entered its sixth week this week.

“This decisive rejection is proof that our members stand together to fight for fairness and equity,” said Ken Durocher, Unifor Local 2458 president.

“Unifor remains ready to bargain and is committed to securing a collective agreement that respects the contributions of all workers.”

According to a news release, the union will now send its final offer to the employer to continue bargaining, aiming for a fair and equitable first collective agreement.