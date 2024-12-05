Christmas concert to be held at Amherstburg museum

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is set to host a Christmas concert on Sunday, called “Christmas at the Museum”.

The concert will take place inside the historic landmark church, built by free slaves in 1848.

The church and the museum next to it are symbols of the Underground Railroad.

If you’re attending the show, you can hear music from chorus group, “Black Kids in Action”, and the local instrumental group, “Trading Places”.

“There will be 30 youth that will be singing wonderful Christmas songs and performing for us, as well as a four-piece band that’ll be accompanying them,” said Mary-Katherine Whelan, curator and administrator at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum.

“We’re really excited to have this space filled with beautiful music.”

Tickets can be bought for $30 on the museum’s website.