WINDSOR
    • Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house

    First responders attend a crash in Lakeshore where a car struck a house on Aug. 12, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) First responders attend a crash in Lakeshore where a car struck a house on Aug. 12, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured.

    Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.

    According to police, four people in the vehicle, including the child, were taken to hospital with n on-life threatening injuries.

    Nobody inside the home was hurt.

    Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

