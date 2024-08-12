Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house

OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.

According to police, four people in the vehicle, including the child, were taken to hospital with n on-life threatening injuries.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.